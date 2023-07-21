Sugarcane payments worth ₹9,499 crore pending: Govt2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Of the total cane arrears, millers in Uttar Pradesh need to clear ₹6,315 crore worth of dues to sugarcane farmers. Cane arrears in Gujarat stand at ₹1,651 crore and in Maharashtra at ₹631 crore
New Delhi: Sugar mills have paid nearly ₹1.04 trillion to cane farmers so far in the current marketing year that ends on 30 September, but ₹9,499 crore worth of dues remain unpaid, according to the government.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×