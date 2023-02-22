Sugar mills likely to report 8-12% rise in revenues in FY23: Report
Increasing diversion towards high realisation ethanol is likely to support 8-12% revenue growth for sugar mills this fiscal. By the year 2025, the government is targeting to divert 60 lakhs tonne of excess sugar towards ethanol annually
New Delhi: Indian sugar companies will likely see their revenues increase 8-12% in FY23, supported by addition in installed capacity along with an rise in ethanol blending target and price, CareEdge Ratings said in a report.
