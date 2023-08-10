Sugar mills must sell at least 90% of allocated quantity1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Government sets minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of allocated quota to control sugar prices.
New Delhi: The government on Thursday set the minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of their allocated quota to prevent mills from selling either more or significantly less than what they are allocated each month. The move is aimed at keeping sugar prices in check ahead of the festival season.