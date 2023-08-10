Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Sugar mills must sell at least 90% of allocated quantity

Sugar mills must sell at least 90% of allocated quantity

1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST Puja Das

Government sets minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of allocated quota to control sugar prices.

Ex-mill sugar prices across India have risen 6.5% since mid-March and about 4% in the last one year.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday set the minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of their allocated quota to prevent mills from selling either more or significantly less than what they are allocated each month. The move is aimed at keeping sugar prices in check ahead of the festival season.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday set the minimum monthly sales quota for sugar mills at 90% of their allocated quota to prevent mills from selling either more or significantly less than what they are allocated each month. The move is aimed at keeping sugar prices in check ahead of the festival season.

“It has been observed that a few sugar mills are not following the monthly stock holding limit and they are selling either higher or significantly lower quantity from their monthly quota. Deviation from the monthly stock limit by sugar mills would distort the domestic sugar market and may result in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers," a notification issued by the food and public distribution ministry on Thursday said.

“It has been observed that a few sugar mills are not following the monthly stock holding limit and they are selling either higher or significantly lower quantity from their monthly quota. Deviation from the monthly stock limit by sugar mills would distort the domestic sugar market and may result in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers," a notification issued by the food and public distribution ministry on Thursday said.

Ex-mill sugar prices across India have risen 6.5% since mid-March and about 4% in the last one year. But prices have been stable for a week now, hovering at 3,510-3,700 a quintal in the key cane growing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, spot trade sources said.

Ex-mill sugar prices across India have risen 6.5% since mid-March and about 4% in the last one year. But prices have been stable for a week now, hovering at 3,510-3,700 a quintal in the key cane growing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, spot trade sources said.

“Each sugar mill is expected to sell at least 90% of the monthly quota allocated in the respective month," the notification read.

“Each sugar mill is expected to sell at least 90% of the monthly quota allocated in the respective month," the notification read.

Some experts said the government has taken the measure to signal the market to behave. Otherwise, it is well-equipped to take measures if prices pick up.

Some experts said the government has taken the measure to signal the market to behave. Otherwise, it is well-equipped to take measures if prices pick up.

A few experts said the move will benefit sugar mills that are unable to exhaust monthly sales quota for different reasons, including influential mills selling beyond their quota. “The mandatory minimum sales of 90% of the monthly quota will help mills that fail to exhaust their monthly quota owing to other mills selling beyond their quota allocation to increase their sales," a Delhi-based sugar market analyst said, requesting anonymity.

A few experts said the move will benefit sugar mills that are unable to exhaust monthly sales quota for different reasons, including influential mills selling beyond their quota. “The mandatory minimum sales of 90% of the monthly quota will help mills that fail to exhaust their monthly quota owing to other mills selling beyond their quota allocation to increase their sales," a Delhi-based sugar market analyst said, requesting anonymity.

The government imposed stock holding limits on sugar mills in 2018 to balance demand and supply. It allocates a monthly sales quota for each sugar mill after calculating domestic consumption, which is about 2.25-2.3 million tonnes on average a month.

The government imposed stock holding limits on sugar mills in 2018 to balance demand and supply. It allocates a monthly sales quota for each sugar mill after calculating domestic consumption, which is about 2.25-2.3 million tonnes on average a month.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Puja Das

Puja Das is a New Delhi based policy reporter covering food, farm, fertiliser, water, and climate policies for Mint. Puja reports on farmers' distress and how the agriculture sector is impacting India's rural economy and policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at COP27. Puja holds a post-graduation degree in Broadcast Journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media, Bangalore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.