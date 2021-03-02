Sugar to get more expensive as India set to miss export target

Most people in the market had expected India to be shipping strongly in the first and second quarters of 2021 as the big domestic crop was “well telegraphed to the market," said Tom McNeill, director at Brisbane, Australia-based researcher Green Pool Commodity Specialists. “This has now led to a major disconnect in the market –- there is plenty of stock in India to be exported, but very little has come out to this time," he said in a report.