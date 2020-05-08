Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked state government officials, looking into the Vishakhapatnam gas leak incident, to come up with suitable recommendations to prevent a similar mishap in the future.

Eleven people died on Thursday and over 350 others were hospitalized following a gas leak from LG Polymers' plant at RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakhapatnam district.

"Ensuring public safety, a comprehensive safety audit of all the industries should be taken up and a Standard Operating Procedure should be enforced. Without any hesitations, the officials should come up with suitable recommendations to avoid such mishaps in future," the chief minister said, in a statement.

At a review meeting on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials that the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) should be strengthened and directed the officials to identify hazardous factories in and around Visakhapatnam, which are located in densely populated areas. The chief minister also asked officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to ensure the city is free from hazardous factories, and said industries should be located away from habitations.

Following the gas leak incident, the state government constituted a committee comprising special chief secretary of environment and forests, industries secretary, pollution control board secretary, district collector, and Vishakhapatnam police commissioner to conduct a study on the precautionary measures.

The styrene gas leak, which occurred around 2.30am on Thursday as the city’s residents were sleeping, is similar to what happened during the Bhopal gas tragedy in the intervening night of 3 and 4 December 1984.

South Korea-owned LG Chem was making arrangements for reopening the plant from Thursday, after over a month of it being closed during the nationwide lockdown. Initial reports suggest that the accident may have resulted from maintenance failures, operating errors and improper storage of the toxic gas.

When contacted, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation commissioner Srijana Gummalla said as of now no decision has been taken to close down LG Polymers. “The chief minister said yesterday that if need be we are ready to close it, but we will know only after the committee (which has been formed) gives its report," she told Mint.

After the incident, there were rumours of a another gas leak at the plant. However, LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd dismissed the reports and termed it “incorrect".

“All necessary measures such as using added water etc. are being used to keep the temperatures under control. We have requested authorities for evacuation of residents as a precautionary measure," it said in a statement and added that the company was working with the authorities to contain the damage and ensure safety of locals.

