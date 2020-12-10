Regarding the concerns raised by students relating to syllabus and dates of JEE Exam, Pokhriyal said that the suggestion of JEE (Main) 2021 to be held four times in a year will be examined positively, beginning in the end of February (thereafter in March, April & May-2021) for 3-4 days during each time. He further said that the syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) to remain same as the previous year and a proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 question each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). He mentioned that for JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics), he informed.