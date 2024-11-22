Suhana Khan’s latest ad: ‘No screen presence, camera conscious’; Why viewers are hitting ’stop’ after just 10 seconds

  • Suhana Khan’s commercial is getting slammed for all the wrong reasons – from lack of star power to questionable styling choices. Some even admitted they couldn’t watch more than a few seconds.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Suhana Khan’s latest ad has social media buzzing – but not for the right reasons. Fans are tearing apart her performance, calling her screen presence 'negative' and her outfit 'boring'. From distracting nails to a missed brand message, here’s why viewers are calling this ad a complete flop. (File Photo AFP)
Suhana Khan’s latest ad has social media buzzing – but not for the right reasons. Fans are tearing apart her performance, calling her screen presence ’negative’ and her outfit ’boring’. From distracting nails to a missed brand message, here’s why viewers are calling this ad a complete flop. (File Photo AFP)(Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

Suhana Khan’s latest endorsement of a brand in an advertisement has sparked a storm of criticism on social media, with many expressing dissatisfaction with her performance and overall presence in the commercial. The ad, intended to promote the brand’s new smartphone, has garnered a range of reactions, most notably centered around concerns about Suhana Khan’s screen presence, styling, and the overall direction of the advertisement.

Criticism of screen presence

One of the most common criticisms of the ad is Suhana Khan’s perceived lack of screen presence. Viewers noted that despite being the focal point of the commercial, her performance failed to capture attention. “She has negative screen presence,” one user commented, while another stated, “She could fade in the background and nobody would notice.”

Many felt that Suhana Khan appeared “camera conscious” and unable to command the attention typically expected of a lead figure in a commercial. Some viewers admitted to stopping the ad midway due to her lack of appeal, with one remarking, “I couldn’t watch more than 10 seconds of this.”

Styling and appearance concerns

Another area of significant criticism was Suhana's styling in the advertisement. Social media users were quick to point out that her outfit and makeup choices were underwhelming, with one user claiming, “They decided to give her the most basic outfit with boring makeup.” Additionally, her nails were described as “distracting,” and comparisons were made between her and the background dancers, who were seen as better dressed. “Those nails are freaking distracting, the outfit is bland, and extras are dressed better than you,” one comment read.

Perception of talent and potential

The backlash wasn’t limited to her physical appearance and performance. Several users questioned the basis for Suhana’s endorsement deals, with comments like, “On what basis is she getting endorsements? She has neither looks, charm nor screen presence.” Khan’s overall talent, particularly her acting and dancing skills, was also scrutinized, with one user stating, “She’s not good looking, has no screen presence and has no acting talent whatsoever.”

Reactions to the advertisement’s content

Beyond criticisms of Suhana Khan’s performance, many users expressed dissatisfaction with the ad itself. Rather than highlighting the features of the phone, some found the advertisement’s focus on a song-and-dance routine to be misplaced. “It looks more like a dance skit than a phone ad,” one user commented, adding that the ad felt disconnected from the purpose of promoting a product. “Instead of telling phone ke features, it has a random song and dance,” another said, indicating that the ad missed the mark in terms of brand messaging.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsSuhana Khan’s latest ad: ‘No screen presence, camera conscious’; Why viewers are hitting ’stop’ after just 10 seconds

