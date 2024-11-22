Suhana Khan’s latest ad: ‘No screen presence, camera conscious’; Why viewers are hitting ’stop’ after just 10 seconds

Suhana Khan’s latest endorsement of a brand in an advertisement has sparked a storm of criticism on social media, with many expressing dissatisfaction with her performance and overall presence in the commercial. The ad, intended to promote the brand’s new smartphone, has garnered a range of reactions, most notably centered around concerns about Suhana Khan’s screen presence, styling, and the overall direction of the advertisement.

Criticism of screen presence One of the most common criticisms of the ad is Suhana Khan’s perceived lack of screen presence. Viewers noted that despite being the focal point of the commercial, her performance failed to capture attention. “She has negative screen presence,” one user commented, while another stated, “She could fade in the background and nobody would notice.”

Many felt that Suhana Khan appeared “camera conscious” and unable to command the attention typically expected of a lead figure in a commercial. Some viewers admitted to stopping the ad midway due to her lack of appeal, with one remarking, “I couldn’t watch more than 10 seconds of this.”

Styling and appearance concerns Another area of significant criticism was Suhana's styling in the advertisement. Social media users were quick to point out that her outfit and makeup choices were underwhelming, with one user claiming, “They decided to give her the most basic outfit with boring makeup.” Additionally, her nails were described as “distracting,” and comparisons were made between her and the background dancers, who were seen as better dressed. “Those nails are freaking distracting, the outfit is bland, and extras are dressed better than you,” one comment read.

Perception of talent and potential The backlash wasn’t limited to her physical appearance and performance. Several users questioned the basis for Suhana’s endorsement deals, with comments like, “On what basis is she getting endorsements? She has neither looks, charm nor screen presence.” Khan’s overall talent, particularly her acting and dancing skills, was also scrutinized, with one user stating, “She’s not good looking, has no screen presence and has no acting talent whatsoever.”

Also Read | Aryan Khan Net Worth: From Mercedes GLS 350D to Panchsheel Park property