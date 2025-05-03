Suhas Shetty murder: BJP's Tejasvi Surya writes to Amit Shah, urges to hand over ex-Bajrang Dal member's case to NIA

Suhas Shetty murder: Amid the ongoing war of words over the murder of Suhas Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to handover over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Shetty was reportedly hacked to death by a gang using machetes and swords in Bajpe in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday, May 1.

Suhas Shetty was a former Bajrang Dal member, and also the main accused in 2022 Fazil murder case.

What did Tejasvi Surya write Tejasvi Surya said that Suhas Shetty's murder was not an “isolated case” —in terms of killings in coastal Karnataka. The BJP MP stated that the central probing agency had “successfully uncovered” similar “targeted killings" in the past.

"In the past, the NIA had successfully uncovered PFI's role in such targeted killings and there is growing suspicion that similar forces might be involved in this case too. In view of this, I strongly urge the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder to the NIA. A central agency inquiry will ensure a fair, transparent and thorough investigation and help bring those responsible to justice, " reads Tejasvi Surya's letter.

