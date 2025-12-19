Suhel Seth skewers IndiGo after ‘five WhatsApp alerts’ before dawn over delayed Goa–Delhi flight

Author and entrepreneur Suhel Seth has lashed out at IndiGo airlines amid continued delay in services, noting that while its communication is “relentless”, passengers still remain helpless.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) early on 19 December, Suhel Seth sarcastically complimented the airline before noting that redressal for passengers remains low.

Why is Suhel Seth unhappy with IndiGo? “Hello IndiGo: since 4.25am, I have been honoured to receive five WhatsApp messages from you changing the departure time of your flight from Goa MOPA to Delhi today,” he wrote.

Adding, “(I) am encouraged by your relentless communication which still leaves passengers helpless.”

He also tagged Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India on the post.

IndiGo, Delhi Airport alert delays due to fog In a post on X, IndiGo wrote, “Early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is reducing visibility and disrupting flight operations. We seek your understanding, as this is a seasonal occurrence, and flight movements are being managed accordingly to ensure safe and orderly operations. Customers travelling in the early hours may experience delays or revised timings. We recommend checking the latest flight status prior to leaving for the airport, goindigo.in/flight-status.”

The airline is monitoring the weather, coordinating with authorities, and adjusting operations to help passengers, it added.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi also said that operations are being impacted due to low visibility and CAT III conditions are in place. CAT III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT III permits almost-zero-visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT III approaches.

“Dense fog is impacting flight schedules, and operations are currently under CAT III conditions. Our on-ground teams are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to assist passengers and provide necessary support across all terminals. For real-time flight updates, please reach out to your respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” the airport said in a statement.

Ministry notifies delays across north India due to fog Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on 19 December said flight operations across northern India will likely be impacted by cold weather conditions and persistent fog.

“Passengers are requested to remain in contact with their airlines, check official platforms for updates, and allow extra time for travel. Passenger facilitation teams are available at airports to support travelers,” the ministry posted on X.

Earlier on 18 December, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had also issued a weather advisory warning of dense fog across Northern India, advising passengers of low visibility and possible flight delays at several airports. It wrote: “Persistent fog is affecting several airports across Northern India, resulting in low visibility and possible flight delays. Passenger are advised to confirm your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.”

Meanwhile, IndiGo also issued a travel advisory, noting that early-morning fog in Delhi and across parts of northern India is affecting flight operations.