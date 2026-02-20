Suicide at Delhi's Uttam Nagar East metro station: Teenage boy dies after jumping in front of moving train

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died after allegedly jumping in front of a moving metro train at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station on Friday, an official said.

The police received information regarding the incident, which took place at 11.07 am, from the station controller regarding a person who had jumped before an approaching train, he said.

"The teenager jumped onto the track from Platform No. 1 and was crushed under a train coming from the Dwarka side," the police officer said.

Following the incident, metro staff and security personnel removed the boy from the track, the officer added.

The deceased, identified as Ashwini Dagar, was a resident of Najafgarh. He had recently completed his Class 12 and was preparing for competitive exams at a coaching centre in Uttam Nagar, police said.

Preliminary probe suggested that he was upset over a personal issue. He was the only child of his parents, and his father works as a contractual driver with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), police added.

"The body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for post-mortem," the officer added.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway, police added.