Suicide at GIP mall in Noida: Woman jumps off 4th floor of Sector 18 mall, ‘was in depression’

In a shocking incident on Wednesday night, a woman died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the GIP mall in Noida's Sector 18. The victim, identified as Akanksha Sood, reportedly struggled with depression related to her divorce proceedings, police said. She had left her mobile phone at home before going to the mall.

Akanksha Sood was critically injured in the fall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she died from her injuries, according to the police.

Akanksha had reportedly been in a prolonged dispute with her husband since their marriage in 2017.

Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Noida, said, as quoted by ANI, “After 9:30 pm yesterday, a woman entered the mall through the fire exit stairs, reached the fourth floor and jumped. She died by suicide. Her name is Akansha, and her family was informed; her brother and sister-in-law said that in 2017, she got married and stayed only 15 days at her husband's house; since then, divorce proceedings have been going on, and she has been in depression.”

Previous incident Two weeks ago, a man attempted to jump from the 12th floor of Supertech Capetown Society in Noida. However, a couple of neighbours rushed out just in time and managed to save his life. According to police details, the young man, a tenant in the society, was depressed after losing his job, and this led him to attempt suicide.

Suicide helplines If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available, and it is crucial to reach out for help. You're not alone, and support can be accessed by contacting a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional.

You can also reach out to a helpline for confidential support and guidance: AASRA: +91-9820466726