Suicide at GIP mall in Noida: Woman jumps off 4th floor of Sector 18 mall, ‘was in depression’

The police said the victim, Akanksha Sood, was depressed due to divorce proceedings. Critically injured, she died after being admitted to a hospital.

Livemint
Updated7 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
In 2017, she had got married and she stayed only 15 days at her husband's house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In 2017, she had got married and she stayed only 15 days at her husband’s house. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident on Wednesday night, a woman died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of the GIP mall in Noida's Sector 18. The victim, identified as Akanksha Sood, reportedly struggled with depression related to her divorce proceedings, police said. She had left her mobile phone at home before going to the mall.

Akanksha Sood was critically injured in the fall and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where she died from her injuries, according to the police. 

Also Read | Kerala News: YouTuber couple Priya and Selvaraj found dead at their home

Akanksha had reportedly been in a prolonged dispute with her husband since their marriage in 2017. 

Ram Badan Singh, DCP, Noida, said, as quoted by ANI, “After 9:30 pm yesterday, a woman entered the mall through the fire exit stairs, reached the fourth floor and jumped. She died by suicide. Her name is Akansha, and her family was informed; her brother and sister-in-law said that in 2017, she got married and stayed only 15 days at her husband's house; since then, divorce proceedings have been going on, and she has been in depression.”

Also Read | Delhi news: M. Sc. student at IIT dies by alleged suicide in hostel room

Previous incident

Two weeks ago, a man attempted to jump from the 12th floor of Supertech Capetown Society in Noida. However, a couple of neighbours rushed out just in time and managed to save his life. According to police details, the young man, a tenant in the society, was depressed after losing his job, and this led him to attempt suicide. 

Also Read | ‘Body found hanging from ceiling fan’: IIT Kanpur PhD student dies by suicide

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available, and it is crucial to reach out for help. You're not alone, and support can be accessed by contacting a trusted friend, family member or mental health professional. 

You can also reach out to a helpline for confidential support and guidance: AASRA: +91-9820466726

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSuicide at GIP mall in Noida: Woman jumps off 4th floor of Sector 18 mall, ‘was in depression’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    24.55 (3.17%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.50
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    2 (1.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.00
    03:57 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.