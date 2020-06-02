The covid-19 pandemic has lifted unemployment levels to historic highs in several countries. Even as the lockdowns continue to disrupt livelihoods, the larger mental health angle cannot be ignored. As a new study suggests, job losses due to covid-19 could result in up to 9,570 more suicides globally than is normal in a year.

The estimate was made by Swiss researchers Wolfram Kawohl and Carlos Nordt in a new Lancet note. Using International Labour Organization estimates, they said global unemployment could rise from 4.9 percent to 5.6 percent in the worst case scenario after covid-19, and to 5.1 percent in the best case. As a result, suicides would rise by 9,570 a year in the first case, and by 2,135 in the latter, they estimated.

The ILO estimate that the study cited had projected between 5.3 million and 24.7 million job losses due to the situation arising out of covid-19.

The analysis used another model the same authors had developed to estimate the effect of job losses on suicides between 2000 and 2011. They had found that during that period - which included the 2008 economic crisis - the risk of suicide had increased 20-30% when linked to unemployment.

Moreover, the authors point out, citing the World Health Organization (WHO), that for each suicide, there are over 20 suicide attempts. They also warned that 2008 data had shown that suicides rose even before joblessness. This means more people may need help from mental health services during the pandemic and the mental health system could get extra burden, they said.

The authors warn that the downsizing of the economy and the health system’s focus on covid-19 could increase the risks for those vulnerable to mental health ailments.

Also read: COVID-19, unemployment, and suicide

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via