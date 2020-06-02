Suicide risk mounts amid job losses

The estimate was made by Swiss researchers Wolfram Kawohl and Carlos Nordt in a new Lancet note. Using International Labour Organization estimates, they said global unemployment could rise from 4.9 percent to 5.6 percent in the worst case scenario after covid-19, and to 5.1 percent in the best case. As a result, suicides would rise by 9,570 a year in the first case, and by 2,135 in the latter, they estimated.