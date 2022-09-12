The Delhi Police has issued a fresh summon to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The police has asked Fernandez to appear on 14 September. The Delhi Police had to postpone their questioning which was scheduled on 12 September, Monday as the actor sought an alternate date citing prior commitments.

However, the Delhi Police has asked her to join the investigation on 14 September.

The Bollywood actor has been asked to join in an investigation for the multi-crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month filed a charge sheet naming Fernandez as an accused in the scam, officials said. It filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.

The ED has alleged that Chandrashekhar used illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez which he had extorted by cheating high-profile people including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. He is alleged to have conned Aditi Singh and her sister by impersonating as the Union home secretary and also as the Law secretary over phone.

The 36-year-old actor, a Sri Lanka national, debuted in the Hindi film industry in 2009.

Another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has also been named in the case involving conman Sukesh Chnadrasekhar. On 2 September, Fatehi was interrogated by the Delhi Police's economic unit for more than nine hours and responded to around 50 questions. According to the official, it was done to support the ongoing case investigation.

The ED in April provisionally attached ₹7.27 crore funds of the actor under the PMLA apart from ₹15 lakh cash as the agency called these funds “proceeds of crime".