Sukesh Chandrashekhar likens ‘love story’ with Jacqueline Fernandez to Ramayana: ‘Returning from Vanvas to win Sita…’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a Diwali letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, comparing their love story to the Ramayana and hinting at a homecoming in the near future.

Published2 Nov 2024, 04:31 PM IST
Sukesh Chandrashekhar likens ‘love story’ with Jacqueline Fernandez to Ramayana: ‘Returning from Vanavas to win Sita…’(PTI)

Jailed ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekhar penned an effusive Diwali letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez this week — likening their ‘love story’ to the great epic Ramayana. He also hinted at a ‘homecoming’ in the near future as he waits for bail in two more cases.

“Baby our love story is nothing lesser than our great, Ramayana, because just like my Lord Rama who returned from Vanvas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanvas, for my Sita, Jacqueline to win her back all over again and no Raavan can stop this from happening. All the blessing of Lord Rama is with me and my love for you, it's now our time, baby,” reports quoted his letter as saying.

The missive dated October 31 reportedly began by wishing the actor a ‘happy Diwali’ and went on to promise that they would spend the festival together in 2025. This, he insisted, would be the last Diwali he spent without her in Lanka.

The Delhi Police had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of 200 crore besides ongoing investigations against him in several cases across the country.

Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, were earlier arrested by Delhi Police, along with others.

The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.

The Delhi Police had alleged that Paulose and Chandrashekhar along with others used Hawala routes, and created shell companies to park the money earned from proceeds of crime.

Chandrashekar was also facing prosecution in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case allegedly involving AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and others.

(With inputs from agencies)

