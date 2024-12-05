Just one day after surviving an assassination attempt at the Golden Temple, Sukhbir Badal resumes his duties as a volunteer at Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), made a public appearance on Thursday performing his ‘sewadar duties’ at Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district. The SAD president arrived at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib to perform 'seva'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes just a day after he survived a targeted assassination attempt while at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Amid heightened security measures, Badal was seen in a blue 'sewadar' uniform, holding a spear as he sat at the entrance of the Anandpur Sahib shrine.

Security has been heightened at the Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara following an attack on Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sukhbir Badal's Religious Decree and Duty at the Sikh Shrines Sukhbir Badal had been serving 'tankhah' (religious punishment) imposed on him by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal body of Sikhs, for “mistakes" attributed to his father, Prakash Singh Badal, during his tenure as CM from 2007 to 2017.

As per the decree, Sukhbir Badal must serve as a sewadar (volunteer) at several prominent Sikh shrines, including Takht Damdama Sahib, Darbar Sahib in Muktsar, and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each, followed by the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

On Wednesday, Sukhbir Badal was performing his ‘sewa’ at the Golden Temple when he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. A former Khalistani terrorist, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, fired at him from close range. However, plainclothes police officers quickly overpowered the shooter, and Badal escaped unscathed. Chaura, a notorious figure with links to the 2004 Burail jailbreak in Chandigarh, is wanted in numerous terror-related cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tight Security For Sukhbir Badal After Assassination Attempt Given the recent threat to Sukhbir Badal’s life, security was tightened for his visit to Takht Kesgarh Sahib. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Rupnagar, Gulneet Singh Khurana, confirmed that foolproof security arrangements had been made. Plainclothes officers were deployed to keep a close watch, and police officials were stationed at multiple points to ensure the leader’s safety.

Sukhbir Badal's Close Call with Notorious Terrorist with Khalistan Links The shooter at the Golden Temple, Narain Singh Chaura, is known for his involvement in high-profile criminal activities, including his role in orchestrating the 2004 Burail jailbreak, a key incident in Punjab’s turbulent history. He is believed to be connected to a number of terror-related activities and is a wanted fugitive.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is currently under Z-level protection, has faced increased scrutiny and threats in recent times, especially after his involvement in high-stakes politics in Punjab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the Takht Kesgarh Sahib, alongside Sukhbir Badal, other prominent leaders and workers from the Shiromani Akali Dal were also present.