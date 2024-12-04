Sukhbir Badal assassination bid: The wife of the accused who fired at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal while performing 'sewa' outside the Golden Temple said on Wednesday that “what he did was not right.”

The shooter has been identified as Narain Singh Chaura, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak. After the attack, he was overpowered and whisked away by security officials in plain clothes.

The attack was captured on cameras as media persons gathered outside the Sikh shrine to cover the second day of Badal's penance.

Speaking to media persons, Jasmeet Kaur, wife of accused Narain Singh Chaura, said, “He went today saying that he had to attend a death anniversary programme in Amritsar. I didn't know what had happened until the reporters came knocking at my door.”

Stating that he had been earlier lodged in jails in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur, she added, “I don't think (what he did was right)...”

The incident took place on the second day of serving 'tankhah' (religious punishment) that the Sikh clergy pronounced on the Shiromani Akali Dal leader. As part of the punishment, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht had directed Badal to wash utensils, clean shoes, and bathrooms.

The video footage captured the shooter approaching Badal, who was seated in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and drawing a gun from his pocket. A man standing near Badal quickly rushed to intervene, grabbing the attacker's hands. Amid the struggle, a bullet struck the wall behind Badal, and he managed to escape unharmed.

Who is Narain Singh Chaura? According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Chaura is a former terrorist and has a criminal history. “Narain Singh Chaura has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered against him. The weapon used in the attack has been recovered.”

Punjab CM condemns attack Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann strongly condemned the attack and directed police to investigate the incident. The chief minister also lauded the promptness of the Punjab Police.