Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Sukhdev Dhaba: 65 employees of the famous Murthal eatery test Covid-19 positive
Sonipat: Police and Health officials outside the famous Amrik- Sukhdev Dhaba after sixty-five staffers of the Dhaba tested positive for COVID-19, at Murthal in Sonipat district,

Sukhdev Dhaba: 65 employees of the famous Murthal eatery test Covid-19 positive

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Staff Writer

Set along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and beyond, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, is a favourite halt point for foodies and travellers

As many as 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal have tested positive for COVID-19.

As many as 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal have tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to reporters, Sonipat DC SL Punia said, "As per officials of the health department, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID-19 positive. The 'dhaba' will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocols."

Speaking to reporters, Sonipat DC SL Punia said, "As per officials of the health department, 65 employees of Sukhdev Dhaba have tested COVID-19 positive. The 'dhaba' will be sanitised as per COVID-19 protocols."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The patients who tested positive have been isolated. SDM and field teams have been instructed to implement containment measures," SL Punia added.

Set along the highway that connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab and beyond, the Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, is a favourite halt point for foodies and travellers. It is one of the eateries on the highway that see a heavy footfall each day, especially of people from Delhi-NCR.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated