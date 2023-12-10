In a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has apprehended three individuals, including the primary suspects Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji, in connection with the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, citing Delhi Police, “Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case | In a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, Crime Branch of Delhi Police has detained three accused, including the main accused Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case, from Chandigarh. All the three accused are being brought to Delhi."

Delhi police further informed that the detainees, who were captured in Chandigarh, are currently en route to Delhi, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On December 5th, Gogamedi was fatally shot in Jaipur, prompting the Rajput community to announce a statewide shutdown in protest of the murder the following day. Nevertheless, the community later decided to cancel the bandh.

The Rajasthan Police identified two gunmen responsible for the killing: Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, residents of Mahendragarh, Haryana, according to the state police.

In the gunfire confrontation with law enforcement, Naveen Shekhawat, the third assailant involved in the attack on Gogamedi, lost his life. During the exchange, one of Gogamedi's security personnel sustained injuries.

In response to the audacious murder on Wednesday, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaipur, along with two additional police officers, was suspended.

In response to the alleged killing of Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajput community had declared a statewide bandh, earlier on Wednesday. Rajput community organization had organized a sit-in protest in Jaipur and urged for a statewide shutdown following the murder of the Karni Sena President.

Earlier, BJP leader Balmukund Acharya slammed the previous Congress government in the state and alleged that Ashok Gehlot was responsible for this incident.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

