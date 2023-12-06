In a big breakthrough in the murder case of Rashtriya Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police has identified two shooters who were involved in the killing.

The two assailants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.

SIT formed to nab accused

Director General of Police Umesh Mishra formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), to be headed by Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN, to probe the killing while a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the two accused was also announced.

The Rajasthan Police also carried out searches to nab the two accused who allegedly killed Gogamedi for "backing" the enemies of gangster Rohit Godara -- said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang -- who has taken responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

Markets closed in several areas

Markets remained closed in Jaipur, Bundi, Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh and some other districts while a mass rally was taken out in Udaipur and a demonstration was held at the collectorate circle amid heavy deployment of police.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which promulgated a state-wide bandh on Wednesday.

Intelligence input from Punjab Police

Mahipal Singh Makrana, national president of Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanded the removal of the state police chief for failing to provide security to Gogamedi.

"There was intelligence input about the murder of Sukhdev Gogamedi from Punjab Police but the Rajasthan Police did not provide him security. This is a clear failure of the police. The DG should be removed and action must be taken against the negligent police officials," he told PTI.

