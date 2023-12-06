Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: Rajasthan ignored Punjab police alert

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, whose murder has sparked widespread protests in Rajasthan, was under threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, suggest intelligence inputs. Punjab police had shared inputs with their Rajasthan counterparts months ago regarding the threat to Gogamedi’s life, news agency PTI reported citing official sources.

In February this year, in an official communiqué, the Punjab DGP office informed their Rajasthan counterparts that gangster Sampat Nehra of Lawrence Bishnoi gang has plans to kill the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief. "According to an input, notorious gangster Sampat Nehra of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Bathinda, has plans to kill Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, President of the Rajput community group 'Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena' in order to incite religiously motivated riots in the state of Rajasthan," NDTV quoted a note from Punjab Police. Meanwhile, Shravan Singh Gogamedi, brother of the slain Karni Sena chief, accused Rajasthan police of not providing security to his brother despite threats. "Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi kept running behind all police officials for 5 years but no one provided him security...Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was a face of 'sarva samaaj' and 'sarva samaaj' will stand in support of him," he said.

Gogamedi was shot dead by two persons in his house in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rohit Godara of the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

In the CCTV footage, the attackers can be seen whipping out their weapons and firing indiscriminately at Gogamedi, who was sitting on a couch opposite them and who eventually fell down.

"The attackers entered Gogamedi's house on the pretext that they wanted to talk to him. After talking to him for some time, they opened fire at him. One of Gogamedi's security guards retaliated and was injured in the firing. During the incident, two attackers shot their accomplice Naveen Shekhawat," Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra said.

"The Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder. All possible hideouts of the attackers are being raided in the neighbouring districts and the Bikaner division," he added.

