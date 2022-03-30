Sukhoi fighter jet tyre bursts at Pune airport, leads to blockage of runway

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30: said a statement from defence.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
PUNE :
Pune airport faced blockage of the runway after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst after landing at the airport.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
PUNE :
Pune airport faced blockage of the runway after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst after landing at the airport.
"A SU30 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune airport leading to blockage of runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30," said a statement from defence.
"A SU30 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune airport leading to blockage of runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30," said a statement from defence.
The runway was shut for two hours because of which passenger flights were diverted to Mumbai and other places, local media reported. Flights could not take off thereby disturbing departures as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The runway was shut for two hours because of which passenger flights were diverted to Mumbai and other places, local media reported. Flights could not take off thereby disturbing departures as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station of Lohegaon, which is used to train IAF pilots. It is a base for the IAF's frontline Sukhoi aircraft.
The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station of Lohegaon, which is used to train IAF pilots. It is a base for the IAF's frontline Sukhoi aircraft.
“Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," wrote Spicejet on their Twitter.
“Due to runway closure in Pune (PNQ) till 1530 hours, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected," wrote Spicejet on their Twitter.