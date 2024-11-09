The CID investigation into missing samosas intended for CM Sukhu has sparked political backlash against the Congress government. The incident has however turned into a marketing success for a local hotel — with samosas gaining unexpected popularity among tourists in Shimla.

The CID remained hot on the trail of some missing samosas this week as the BJP lashed out at the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for its ‘skewed’ priorities. The snacks — intended for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu — were accidentally served to staffers during an event last month and sparked an internal CID investigation. The bizarre turn of events also prompted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers to organise a 'samosa' march through the capital city of Shimla on Saturday.

“The state is already grappling with problems like unemployment, financial crisis, delay in employees' pension and arrears of DA allowance and at such a time, ordering a CID inquiry on samosas brought for Chief Minister Sukhu is very disappointing…In protest against this, I have sent 11 samosas to the chief minister, so that I can remind him that it is more important to solve the real problems of the people," wrote BJP MLA Ashish Sharma on Facebook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fellow BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma also claimed in a statement that the Congress government had made Himachal Pradesh a laughingstock in the country.

Meanwhile CM Sukhu insisted that the CID probe was related to an incident of misbehaviour ande not actually an investigation about missing samosas.

“This is completely an internal matter of the CID. It should not be politicised. The CM does not eat samosas. We have not given notice to anyone. We have just said to find out what happened. The government has nothing to do with this... We will find out how this information was leaked," added CID Deputy General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bizarre sequence of events however appears to have become excellent marketing for the snack. The ‘missing’ version made by the Radisson Hotel in Shimla has become the talk of the hill town with tourists rushing to grab their own sample.

“I am a chef and have been working as a chef for the last 18 years and am in the hotel industry. This time our samosa has gained so much popularity, it has got so much limelight. We did not get this much popularity even when I made the Guinness Book of World Records by making khichdi in Tata Pani in 2019," marvelled its creator Rajiv Bhardwaj.

(With inputs from agencies)