Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as new Himachal CM, here's 5 facts about him

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as new Himachal CM, here's 5 facts about him1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
- The 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur is the former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and a four-term legislator.
Former Congress state chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on 11 December took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony held in Shimla.
Apart from Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, also took oath, as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.
Sukhu took oath today on 11 December at 1:30 pm, along with Mukesh Agnihotri who will be his deputy.
Here are the 5 things to know about the new HP CM:
1) The 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur is the former Himachal Pradesh Congress chief and a four-term legislator.
2) He is known to be extremely close to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
3) Sukhu also headed the Congress campaign committee and the main face of it earlier.
4) He is a law graduate, but began his career in student politics and went on to rise to the position of state unit chief.
5) After the party named him as the CM candidate, Sukhu said, “I was never in any race for any post and would not be in future. I am a Congress party worker. I never had longing for any post. Party has given me so much and to follow the party’s order is my duty."
Earlier, the Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.
