After two days of continues negotiations, Congress high command on Saturday approved the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," a party source said, as quoted by news agency ANI .

They said Sukhu's name was decided after consultations with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who talked to members of the Gandhi family. As per the people close to the party, Sukhu, a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi

The new chief minister is likely to take oath Sunday, they said.

Sukhu, 58-year-old MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur, meanwhile, said, I am not yet aware of the decision of the High Command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5 pm.

The sources said Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, is likely to be given a big responsibility in the government.

CM decided by the high command

On Friday, as many as 40 MLAs took part in the CLP meeting and all unanimously passed the proposal to leave the decision to select the CM of the state on party high command.

Rejecting the report that there is division in the party, Shukla commented that such allegations are completely wrong.

Shukla said no name was suggested by any MLA.

"All MLAs unanimously passed a resolution to leave the decision of choosing the CM to the party's high command," he said.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were also in the race for the post of chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)