Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be appointed new Himachal Pradesh chief minister1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 06:56 PM IST
- His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders
After two days of continues negotiations, Congress high command on Saturday approved the name of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. "His name will be announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders," a party source said, as quoted by news agency ANI.