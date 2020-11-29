Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Chhattisgarh

Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Chhattisgarh1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 08:00 AM IST
Sukma: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today, officials said.
Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma.
Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.
Further details are awaited.
