Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Chhattisgarh

File photo. CRPF personnel killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district. (PTI)
1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2020, 08:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • A CRPF personnel, who sustained injuries in an IED blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today
  • Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush

Sukma: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today, officials said.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma.

Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.

Further details are awaited.

