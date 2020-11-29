Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Chhattisgarh
File photo. CRPF personnel killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district.

Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured in Chhattisgarh

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Staff Writer

  • A CRPF personnel, who sustained injuries in an IED blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today
  • Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush

Sukma: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today, officials said.

Sukma: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxals in the Sukma district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries today, officials said.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Seven other personnel also suffered injuries in the ambush.

Further details are awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.