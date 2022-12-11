Sulli deals app case: Delhi L-G approves prosecution of key accused

In the latest development, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the ‘Sulli deals’ app accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur for creating a malicious app where Muslim women were "auctioned" online.
In the latest development, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute the ‘Sulli deals’ app accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur for creating a malicious app where Muslim women were "auctioned" online.
The 26-year old Bachelors in Computer Application had allegedly created the Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms with the aim of insulting them and the Muslim community.
The 26-year old Bachelors in Computer Application had allegedly created the Sulli Deals App and Sulli Deals Twitter handle that auctioned Muslim women on social media platforms with the aim of insulting them and the Muslim community.
Thakur studied Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) from IPS Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Thakur studied Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) from IPS Academy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Thakur will now be prosecuted under section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Police need the LG's sanction to prosecute the accused under CrPC 196.
Thakur will now be prosecuted under section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence, news agency PTI reported on Sunday. Police need the LG's sanction to prosecute the accused under CrPC 196.
On the malicious app that was created, Muslim women were listed for "auction" with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.
On the malicious app that was created, Muslim women were listed for "auction" with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.
The police had registered a case on 7 July 2021, and Thakur was arrested in January this year.
The police had registered a case on 7 July 2021, and Thakur was arrested in January this year.
After Thakur's arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra had said that the accused had admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter and the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared there.
After Thakur's arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra had said that the accused had admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter and the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared there.
"Thakur had developed a code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members," the officer had said.
"Thakur had developed a code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members," the officer had said.
The investigation has revealed that the accused had joined the group on Twitter by the name of "Tradmahasabha" in January 2020 using the handle @gangescion.
The investigation has revealed that the accused had joined the group on Twitter by the name of "Tradmahasabha" in January 2020 using the handle @gangescion.
During various group discussions, the members had talked about trolling Muslim women, the police had said.
During various group discussions, the members had talked about trolling Muslim women, the police had said.
The police had gathered information on Thakur while interrogating Niraj Bishnoi (21), believed to be the creator and alleged mastermind of the 'Bulli Bai' application, which also allegedly auctioned Muslim women.
The police had gathered information on Thakur while interrogating Niraj Bishnoi (21), believed to be the creator and alleged mastermind of the 'Bulli Bai' application, which also allegedly auctioned Muslim women.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.