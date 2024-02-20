Sultanpur court grants bail to Rahul Gandhi in 2018 defamation case

A special court in Sultanpur on Tuesday granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case dating back to 2018. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case, initiated by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018, stemmed from remarks Gandhi purportedly made against Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 of the same year, during the Karnataka elections.

The complainant cited Gandhi's statement during which he asserted that while the BJP professes a commitment to honest and clean politics, it is led by a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. At the time of Gandhi's comment, Amit Shah was the BJP president.

Advocate Santosh Pandey told reporters, "He (Rahul Gandhi) surrendered in the court today. He surrendered and the court took him into custody for 30-45 minutes. After that, his bail application was submitted and was accepted (by the court)... The further date has not been given yet. His lawyer said that he is innocent and he has not made any defamatory statement."

However, approximately four years prior to Gandhi's remark, a special CBI court in Mumbai had cleared Shah of charges in a 2005 fake encounter case. This decision came during Shah's tenure as the minister of state for home in Gujarat.

Rahul Gandhi was unable to attend the previous hearing in the special MP-MLA court on January 18 due to his commitments to the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The BJP is the biggest party of the country. Calling its (then) president a murderer is unjustifiable," Vijay Mishra, the complainant told reporters on Tuesday.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference in Bengaluru. About 5 years ago Amit Shah who is currently the Home Minister, objectionable remarks were made against him. On August 4, 2018, this case was filed in the District and Sessions Court of MP-MLA Court Sultanpur. On which on Monday, Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav of MP MLA Court Sultanpur has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 16. This statement came from Rahul Gandhi during the Karnataka elections in Bengaluru in 2018," Santosh Kumar Pandey told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

