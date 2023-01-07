Sultanpuri accident witness Nidhi was arrested in 2020 for smuggling drugs2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 04:29 PM IST
- On 6 December 2020, Nidhi was arrested at Agra railway station for bringing Ganja (drugs) from Telangana
Nidhi, the only eye-witness of the Sultanpuri accident case in which a woman was hit by a car and dragged for nearly 13 km, was earlier arrested in a drugs smuggling case and is currently out on bail. Delhi Police on Saturday informed that in December 2020, Nidhi was arrested in a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 registered in Agra Cantt.