Nidhi, the only eye-witness of the Sultanpuri accident case in which a woman was hit by a car and dragged for nearly 13 km, was earlier arrested in a drugs smuggling case and is currently out on bail. Delhi Police on Saturday informed that in December 2020, Nidhi was arrested in a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 registered in Agra Cantt.

Nidhi was riding pillion on the scooty of the victim, Anjali, on the night of the accident. Anjali died after her scooty was hit by a car that dragged her for several kilometers in the national capital.

On 6 December 2020, Nidhi was arrested at Agra railway station for bringing Ganja (drugs) from Telangana. According to the reports, two boys named Sameer and Ravi were also arrested.

Delhi Police has denied the reports claiming that Nidhi is arrested in the Sultanpuri accident case and affirmed that she was only called to the police station to join the investigation.

“There are reports that Nidhi has been arrested by the police. It is hereby clarified that she has been called to join the investigation," DCP (Outer Delhi) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

During the accident on 1 January, Nidhi claimed that she fell to the side of the road while the car dragged Anjali. Nidhi fled the accident spot as she was “scared". On Tuesday, Nidhi said they were returning from a New Year party and Anjali was in a “drunken state".

"She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it. I was scared and ran away and returned home, didn't tell anything to anyone. It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted that she shouldn't drive. I told her 'I am conscious, let me drive'. She didn't trust me and trusted herself instead," Nidhi claimed.

Delhi Police has arrested the sixth accused in the case. "In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said Friday.

Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal are the other five accused in the case who were driving the car during the night of the accident.

According to the FIR, Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna took the car from their friend Ashutosh and later left the vehicle at his residence in accidental condition. The two told Ashutosh were drunk, and the car met with an accident with a scooty in Krishan Vihar area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he has spoken to the Lt Governor VK Saxena and has sought assurance of strictest actions against the accused who allegedly committed the ‘shameful’ and ‘rarest of rare crime’

