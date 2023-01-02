Sultanpuri incident: Massive protest by locals demanding stern punishment for culprits | Watch1 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- The woman riding a scooter was dragged under a car being hit by it in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area Sunday night
Scores of people gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for the men who dragged a woman under their car for kilometres.
Scores of people gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station Monday and blocked traffic demanding punishment for the men who dragged a woman under their car for kilometres.
They alleged that police were treating the incident as an accident case.
They alleged that police were treating the incident as an accident case.
The woman riding a scooter was dragged under a car being hit by it in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area Sunday night.
The woman riding a scooter was dragged under a car being hit by it in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area Sunday night.
She was reportedly dragged for about four kilometres and was found naked by police, an event which gave rise to speculations that the woman may have been raped too by the occupants of the car.
She was reportedly dragged for about four kilometres and was found naked by police, an event which gave rise to speculations that the woman may have been raped too by the occupants of the car.
"At the time, when people are wearing five layers of clothes in winter, then what’s the likelihood of her being found naked," one of the protesters said.
"At the time, when people are wearing five layers of clothes in winter, then what’s the likelihood of her being found naked," one of the protesters said.
Malti, an aunt of the victim, said, "Police called us and informed us that our girl had met with an accident. We demand death for all who are responsible for her death. They did enormous damage to her family and must be punished."
Malti, an aunt of the victim, said, "Police called us and informed us that our girl had met with an accident. We demand death for all who are responsible for her death. They did enormous damage to her family and must be punished."
The NCW on Monday sought a post mortem of the Sultanpuri accident victim to find out whether she was sexually assaulted.It said an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked if the allegations levelled by the victim's mother are found to be true.
The NCW on Monday sought a post mortem of the Sultanpuri accident victim to find out whether she was sexually assaulted.It said an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked if the allegations levelled by the victim's mother are found to be true.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned an incident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and her body dragged for four kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely".
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said the incident was "shameful" and the culprits should be "punished severely".
"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.
"What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a tweet in Hindi.
*With agency inputs
*With agency inputs