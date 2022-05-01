Suman Bery takes charge as NITI Aayog’s vice chairman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bery has previously served as Director General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the global Chief Economist of Royal Dutch Shell
NEW DELHI :
Suman Bery, an eminent policy economist and research administrator, takes charge as NITI Aayog’s Vice Chairman on Sunday.
Bery has previously served as Director General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the global Chief Economist of Royal Dutch Shell.
He was also a member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India’s technical advisory committee on monetary policy.
“NITI Aayog welcomes Suman Bery as NITI Aayog’s Vice Chairman with effect from May 1, 2022," the official statement read.
Bery will take over from Dr Rajiv Kumar as the head of the government think tank.
“Rajiv Kumar leaves me a dynamic organisation with lots of fresh, young talent and strong links with stakeholders inside and outside the government," Bery said.
“I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with its charge at a time of great global uncertainty.," he added.
Bery’s recent affiliations include Senior Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi; non-resident fellow at Bruegel, Brussels; and Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center, Washington DC. He has also served on the Board of the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, New Delhi.
“NITI’s challenge is to develop a vision of the way ahead based on deep analysis and wide debate, and to work with India’s states, which is where economic development ultimately happens. India’s economic and social choices are of significance to the entire world," he concluded.
