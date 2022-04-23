New Delhi: Noted economist Suman Bery is set to take over as the vice-chairperson of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog from 1 May with the current vice-chairperson Rajiv Kumar resigning from the post, showed an official order.

Bery, an expert in international economics and monetary policy, is a senior visiting fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and a non-resident fellow at Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank.

An order from the department of personnel and training said that the appointments committee of the cabinet has accepted the resignation of Rajiv Kumar and has decided to relieve him from the post of the vice-chairperson with effect from 30 April.

The cabinet committee also cleared the appointment of Bery initially as full-time member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and up to 30 April.

His appointment terms and conditions during this period would be the same as are applicable to full-time members of NITI Aayog.

Bery will take over as vice-chairperson of NITI Aayog with effect from 1 May on the same terms and conditions as were applicable to Kumar, showed the order.

Rajiv Kumar has played a key role in NITI Aayog emerging as a prominent policy-making forum, contributing to coordination between central and state governments on key development issues. Under Kumar, NITI Aayog played a crucial role in the government’s efforts to give a boost to the manufacturing sector, scale up infrastructure creation, give a road map for achieving sustainable development goals and in promoting organic farming. Also, Kumar presided over NITI Aayog’s efforts to actively engage with states in promoting ease of doing business and ease of living.