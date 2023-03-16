Sumitomo Wiring Systems sells 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson International1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 05:25 PM IST
With today’s block deals, the holding of Sumitomo Wiring Systems in Samvardhana Motherson will reduce to 14.32% while its shareholding in Motherson Sumi Wiring will remain unchanged.
New Delhi: Japan’s Sumitomo Wiring Systems, along with a subsidiary, has offloaded a 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson International in a block deal, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
