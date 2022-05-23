Summer thunderstorms hit northwest India

Summer thunderstorms hit northwest India1 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- Surface temperature in the national capital fell by 11 degrees to 18 degree Celsius due to the thunderstorm. The maximum temperature could remain below 40 degrees till 26 May
NEW DELHI: Thunderstorms with moderate rains and winds with speed of 60-90 Km/hour lashed the national capital region, cooling temperatures and bringing respite from an unprecedented heat wave. The weather conditions will likely continue till Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
The wet spell across the northwest and eastern India during 22-2 May was said to have peaked Monday, according to the IMD predictions.
Surface temperature in the national capital fell by 11 degrees to 18 degree Celsius due to the thunderstorm. The maximum temperature could remain below 40 degrees till 26 May, and is likely to rise to 41 degree Celsius by 28 May, the IMD in a statement.
A thunderstorm is also expected on Tuesday.
Heatwave conditions are are unlikely till 30 May on account of an active western disturbance that brought rainfall to northwest India this morning.
The season’s lowest minimum temperature was also recorded on Monday.
The thunderstorms and rains, however, caused water-logging and traffic jams, and uprooted trees in several parts Delhi and Gurgaon. Flight were also hit.
“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport tweeted.
