Mayurbhanj and Ladakh were selected for their rare tigers and ancient temples, and adventures and cuisine, respectively. The recognition is a nod towards the unique experiences that these destinations have to offer, and their efforts to cater to travelers looking for authentic and sustainable experiences.

Talking about Mayurbhanj, TIME cited that rare black tigers can be spotted here but there is much more that you can do here. “This April, Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus," TIME noted.

On Ladakh experience, it said, “While you’re there, experience Delhi’s legendary eateries Karim’s, known for its Mughlai menu of grilled meats, and Nathu’s Sweets, which both opened outlets in Leh in August 2022. Or hotfoot over to Cafe Montagne, which opened its doors in July 2022, for a meal of tempura fried prawns with sea buckthorn, fondue, or spicy fried chicken. For those heading to Turtuk Village, about a 5-hour drive from Leh, don’t miss Farmer’s House Cafe, another newly-established eatery that opened in July 2022 and try sushi, Himalayan herbs salad with local cheese, or hand-rolled pasta with walnut sauce."

The list features a mix of "far-flung and familiar spots," from Giza and Saqqara in Egypt to the gastronomy hotspot of Dijon, France. Some destinations are enforcing more sustainable tourism practices to protect natural beauty, such as the Tuamotu Archipelago in French Polynesia moving towards allowing only one foreign visitor per local resident. Others, like the city of Medellín in Colombia, have blossomed into culturally vibrant metropolises in recent years.

Check out the complete list of ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2023’ here:

Tampa, Florida

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Rio Grande, P. R.

Tucson, Arizona

Yosemite National Park, California

Bozeman, Montana

Washington, D.C.

Vancouver

Churchill, Manitoba

Dijon, France

Pantelleria, Italy

Naples, Italy

Aarhus, Denmark

St. Moritz, Switzerland

Barcelona

Timisoara, Romania

Sylt, Germany

Berat, Albania

Budapest

Vienna

Brisbane, Australia

Kangaroo Island, Australia

Dominica

Mexico City

Guadalajara, Mexico

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Pantanal, Brazil

Medellín, Colombia

Ollantaytambo, Peru

Roatán, Honduras

Ladakh, India

Mayurbhanj, India

Kyoto

Nagoya, Japan

Isan, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand

Jeju Island, South Korea

Luang Prabang, Laos

Giza and Saqqara, Egypt

Chyulu Hills, Kenya

Musanze, Rwanda

Rabat, Morocco

Dakar, Senegal

Loango National Park, Gabon

Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone

The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Aqaba, Jordan

Jerusalem

Sharjah, UAE

Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

To compile the list, the magazine solicited nominations from its network of correspondents and contributors, looking for new and exciting experiences in travel. The list reflects the trends in travel towards sustainability and authenticity, with destinations finding ways to let tourists visit with a more limited environmental impact and offering unique, local experiences.