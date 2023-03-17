Summer travel in mind? Here's TIME magazine’s list of ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2023’, and 2 are in India2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Mayurbhanj and Ladakh were selected for their rare tigers and ancient temples, and adventures and cuisine, respectively
TIME Magazine has released its list of "World's Greatest Places of 2023," highlighting 50 extraordinary destinations to explore, including India's Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and Ladakh.
