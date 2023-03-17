TIME Magazine has released its list of "World's Greatest Places of 2023," highlighting 50 extraordinary destinations to explore, including India's Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and Ladakh.
TIME Magazine has released its list of "World's Greatest Places of 2023," highlighting 50 extraordinary destinations to explore, including India's Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and Ladakh.
Mayurbhanj and Ladakh were selected for their rare tigers and ancient temples, and adventures and cuisine, respectively. The recognition is a nod towards the unique experiences that these destinations have to offer, and their efforts to cater to travelers looking for authentic and sustainable experiences.
Mayurbhanj and Ladakh were selected for their rare tigers and ancient temples, and adventures and cuisine, respectively. The recognition is a nod towards the unique experiences that these destinations have to offer, and their efforts to cater to travelers looking for authentic and sustainable experiences.
Talking about Mayurbhanj, TIME cited that rare black tigers can be spotted here but there is much more that you can do here. “This April, Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus," TIME noted.
Talking about Mayurbhanj, TIME cited that rare black tigers can be spotted here but there is much more that you can do here. “This April, Mayurbhanj Chhau, a captivating dance festival on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list will take place on a much larger scale following a pandemic hiatus," TIME noted.
On Ladakh experience, it said, “While you’re there, experience Delhi’s legendary eateries Karim’s, known for its Mughlai menu of grilled meats, and Nathu’s Sweets, which both opened outlets in Leh in August 2022. Or hotfoot over to Cafe Montagne, which opened its doors in July 2022, for a meal of tempura fried prawns with sea buckthorn, fondue, or spicy fried chicken. For those heading to Turtuk Village, about a 5-hour drive from Leh, don’t miss Farmer’s House Cafe, another newly-established eatery that opened in July 2022 and try sushi, Himalayan herbs salad with local cheese, or hand-rolled pasta with walnut sauce."
On Ladakh experience, it said, “While you’re there, experience Delhi’s legendary eateries Karim’s, known for its Mughlai menu of grilled meats, and Nathu’s Sweets, which both opened outlets in Leh in August 2022. Or hotfoot over to Cafe Montagne, which opened its doors in July 2022, for a meal of tempura fried prawns with sea buckthorn, fondue, or spicy fried chicken. For those heading to Turtuk Village, about a 5-hour drive from Leh, don’t miss Farmer’s House Cafe, another newly-established eatery that opened in July 2022 and try sushi, Himalayan herbs salad with local cheese, or hand-rolled pasta with walnut sauce."
The list features a mix of "far-flung and familiar spots," from Giza and Saqqara in Egypt to the gastronomy hotspot of Dijon, France. Some destinations are enforcing more sustainable tourism practices to protect natural beauty, such as the Tuamotu Archipelago in French Polynesia moving towards allowing only one foreign visitor per local resident. Others, like the city of Medellín in Colombia, have blossomed into culturally vibrant metropolises in recent years.
The list features a mix of "far-flung and familiar spots," from Giza and Saqqara in Egypt to the gastronomy hotspot of Dijon, France. Some destinations are enforcing more sustainable tourism practices to protect natural beauty, such as the Tuamotu Archipelago in French Polynesia moving towards allowing only one foreign visitor per local resident. Others, like the city of Medellín in Colombia, have blossomed into culturally vibrant metropolises in recent years.
Check out the complete list of ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2023’ here:
Check out the complete list of ‘World’s Greatest Places of 2023’ here:
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Yosemite National Park, California
Yosemite National Park, California
Kangaroo Island, Australia
Kangaroo Island, Australia
Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
Torres del Paine National Park, Chile
Loango National Park, Gabon
Loango National Park, Gabon
Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone
Freetown Peninsula, Sierra Leone
The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia
Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia
Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia
To compile the list, the magazine solicited nominations from its network of correspondents and contributors, looking for new and exciting experiences in travel. The list reflects the trends in travel towards sustainability and authenticity, with destinations finding ways to let tourists visit with a more limited environmental impact and offering unique, local experiences.
To compile the list, the magazine solicited nominations from its network of correspondents and contributors, looking for new and exciting experiences in travel. The list reflects the trends in travel towards sustainability and authenticity, with destinations finding ways to let tourists visit with a more limited environmental impact and offering unique, local experiences.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.