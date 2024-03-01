Summers 2024 may get a warmer start, THESE regions likely to see more heatwave days than normal
Summers 2024: IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country during the “Hot Weather Season 2024” between March and May 2024.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday the country is likely to witness a warmer start to the summer season this year. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference that India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country during the "Hot Weather Season 2024" between March and May.