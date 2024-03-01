Summers 2024: IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country during the “Hot Weather Season 2024” between March and May 2024.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday the country is likely to witness a warmer start to the summer season this year. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference that India is likely to see above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country during the "Hot Weather Season 2024" between March and May.

"During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)), above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except over some isolated areas of Northwest, Northeast, Central and Peninsular India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are most likely," a press release by the IMD read.

The weather department said monthly maximum temperatures for March 2024 are most likely to be above normal over most areas of Peninsula, Northeast and West Central India and many areas of North West India.

"On the other hand, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of East and East-Central India and some parts of Northwest India," the press release added.

More heatwaves in 2024? The IMD informed that between March and May, above-normal number of heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of the country except over Northeast India, Western Himalayan Region, the South-West Peninsula and West coast.

More heatwave days than normal may be witnessed in many areas of Maharashtra and some areas of Odisha and adjoining areas, and northeast peninsular India — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and north interior Karnataka.

"Over the North-West, central and eastern India, the possibility of heatwaves conditions will be less in March," said Mohapatra .

Rainfall predictions India is likely to record above-normal rainfall in March (more than 117 percent of the long-period average of 29.9 mm).

"The rainfall during March 2024 averaged over the country as whole is most likely to be above normal (>117% of LPA). Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the country except over extreme southeastern areas of South Peninsula and some areas of Northeast and extreme Northwest India where below-normal rainfall is likely," the IMD said.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the prevailing El Nino conditions — the periodic warming of waters in the central Pacific Ocean — will continue through the summer season and neutral conditions are likely to develop thereafter.

La Nina conditions — generally associated with good monsoon rainfall in India — are likely to set in by the second half of the monsoon season.

(With inputs from PTI)

