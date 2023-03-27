Sun Pharma shares update on recent IT security incident, says ‘prompt steps taken'2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 08:21 AM IST
In a BSE filing, the company also said a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident.
Drug major Sun Pharmaceuticals on 26 March said that the company has taken prompt steps to contain and remediate the impact of the IT security incident, including employing containment and eradication protocols to mitigate the threat. It added that an additional measures to ensure the integrity of its systems infrastructure and data has also been taken.
