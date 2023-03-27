On 2 March, the drug major had reported an "information security incident" at the company and said it is investigating the matter. The Mumbai-based company said the impacted IT assets have been isolated. "This is to inform that an information security incident has occurred at the company and the impacted IT assets have been isolated," the company had informed in a regulatory filing. It had also added that the incident did not impact the company's core systems and operations.

