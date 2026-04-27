Sun Pharma to acquire US drugmaker Organon for $11.75 billion: Here are India's biggest outgoing acquisitions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is set to acquire US drugmaker Organon & Co in an $11.75 billion (including debt) all‑cash deal. This makes it one of India's biggest outbound acquisitions.
An outbound acquisition is a cross-border transaction in which a domestic company acquires a controlling stake in or assets of a foreign company. Such an acquisition is a strategic tool to expand the business and gain access to new markets and technologies. A classic example is Tata Motors' acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover for $2.3 billion in 2008.
Organon, which was formerly Merck’s women’s health unit, specialises in women’s health (contraception, fertility, menopause) and biosimilars, drugs that are highly similar to already approved biological medicines. With this acquisition, Sun Pharma intends to tap into Organon's portfolio of more than 70 products across women's health and general medicines – commercialised in 140 countries, and further expand its women's health portfolio. It also aims to expand its innovative medicines portfolio and enter the biosimilars market.
As part of the deal, Sun Pharma will buy all the outstanding shares of Organon for $14 per share, the companies said in a joint statement, representing a premium of more than 24% to the stock's last close on Friday.
In 2025, Indian outbound merger and acquisition deals reached a decade-high of $22 billion, according to a report in The Economic Times. It was led by overseas purchases by companies such as Tata Motors and Tega Industries.
Here is a list of the biggest outgoing acquisitions by value that India has made so far: