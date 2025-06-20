SUN TV family feud explodes: What Dayanidhi Maran’s legal notice to brother Kalanithi reveals

In a high-stakes family dispute, former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran has issued a legal notice to his elder brother, Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of violating regulations and unlawfully transferring lakhs of shares of the Chennai-based Sun TV Group to himself.

These shares are reportedly worth several thousand crores of rupees.

Dayanidhi alleged that Kalanithi received ₹5,926 crore in dividends up to 2023 and an additional ₹455 crore in 2024. He alleged that “the offences committed by you are continuous in nature and continue as on date.”

Meanwhile, Sun TV Network Ltd, the company at the center of the dispute, reported a turnover of ₹4,544 crore and a net profit of ₹1,654.45 crore for the financial year 2024–25.

Dayanidhi Maran has warned that he will approach regulatory and enforcement agencies—including the SFIO, SEBI, and ED—to initiate civil, criminal, and regulatory proceedings against his brother Kalanithi Maran and associates, including Kalanithi's wife, Kaveri Kalanithi. He has demanded that the ownership structure of M/s SUN TV Network Limited and all related entities be restored to their original form as of September 15, 2003, Times of India reported.

Specifically, he called for the reinstatement of shares to their rightful owners: M.K. Dayalu Ammal, wife of the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and the legal heirs of the late S.N. Maran (Murasoli Maran). He has given a one-week deadline for compliance.

Dayanidhi Maran recalled that the original parent company, M/s Sumangali Publications Private Limited, was incorporated on December 12, 1985, with only two promoters—M.K. Dayalu Ammal and Mallika Maran, wife of Murasoli Maran. At the time of incorporation, each held a 50% share in the company, according to a report by Times of India.

When Murasoli Maran was critically ill in Sept 2003, and when it was clear he would pass away any moment, Kalanithi Maran allotted 12 lakh equity shares of M/s SUN TV Private Limited to himself without sufficient, proper valuation and fair consideration, and without obtaining consent from all other existing shareholders — the family of Maran and the family of Karunanidhi — at a face value of ₹10 each, it said.

Referring to Kaveri Kalanithi’s remuneration, Dayanidhi Maran alleged that she unjustly enriched herself by drawing a salary of ₹87.5 crore annually. “This reflects your deceptive scheme to siphon off and misappropriate company funds,” he stated in the legal notice. He further demanded that Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kaveri Kalanithi, immediately return all monetary benefits, dividends, assets, and any form of income unlawfully received or appropriated from 2003 to the present, according to the TOI report.