Home >News >India >Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court clears Shashi Tharoor of all charges

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court clears Shashi Tharoor of all charges

Premium
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was ‘an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years’

Delhi Court has discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.

Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years" and that it was a “great relief".

On the last date of hearing, the Court had adjourned the order for Wednesday, August 18. Meanwhile, the Court had allowed Delhi Police to submit additional documents related to the case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, a former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

