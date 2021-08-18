Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court clears Shashi Tharoor of all charges

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Delhi court clears Shashi Tharoor of all charges1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was ‘an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was ‘an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years’
Delhi Court has discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.
Delhi Court has discharged Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing.
Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years" and that it was a “great relief".
Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was “an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years" and that it was a “great relief".
On the last date of hearing, the Court had adjourned the order for Wednesday, August 18. Meanwhile, the Court had allowed Delhi Police to submit additional documents related to the case.
On the last date of hearing, the Court had adjourned the order for Wednesday, August 18. Meanwhile, the Court had allowed Delhi Police to submit additional documents related to the case.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.
Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.
Tharoor, a former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Tharoor, a former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!