Sundance Film Festival notches up highest attendance with virtual edition

New Delhi: The virtual edition of the Sundance Film Festival, an annual film festival organized by the Sundance Institute, a non-profit organization owned by Hollywood star Robert Redford, has notched up 2.7 times higher attendance than other years, a Variety report stated.

The 2021 festival took place from 28 January-3 February and was hosted online and in-person in 20 cities across the US.

Sundance is the largest independent film festival in the US, and includes competitive categories such as documentary and dramatic films, both feature length and short films, in which awards are given, as well as out-of-competition categories for showcasing new films.

Through Sundance’s online platform and TV apps, features, short films and Indie Series received 251,331 views, the Variety report said. With an estimated average of two people per household, that total comes to more than 500,000 views of the film programme.

Back home, the 51st International Film Festival of India was held from 16 to 24 January in Goa this year. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the festival went hybrid, and there was physical and virtual screening of 50 films across various categories.

To be sure, more than four months since the central government permitted on-ground events to resume at limited capacity, the industry is struggling to get back on its feet in India. Event companies and organisers say physical events are only managing 10% of their usual count, as of now with categories such as weddings, small music and comedy gigs and plays leading but large-scale concerts are still out of sight and even corporate events have completely moved online. Given that full-scale operations are unlikely to resume anytime soon and viewers have taken to other virtual entertainment options much more, the industry is anticipating only 30% of its business come back in the foreseeable future.

The organised events and activations industry is a ₹10,000 crore industry, according to an EY-EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) report. But as per EEMA’s informal estimates, if the unorganised segment is included, the industry size could go up to ₹5 trillion.

