Sundance Film Festival notches up highest attendance with virtual edition

To be sure, more than four months since the central government permitted on-ground events to resume at limited capacity, the industry is struggling to get back on its feet in India. Event companies and organisers say physical events are only managing 10% of their usual count, as of now with categories such as weddings, small music and comedy gigs and plays leading but large-scale concerts are still out of sight and even corporate events have completely moved online. Given that full-scale operations are unlikely to resume anytime soon and viewers have taken to other virtual entertainment options much more, the industry is anticipating only 30% of its business come back in the foreseeable future.

