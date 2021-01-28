Sundaram Asset Management acquires Principal Asset Management for 338.5 crore

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Sunil Subramaniam, Managing Director, Sundaram Asset Management Company said, “This transaction will strengthen our presence in the marketplace with the addition of a range of schemes with a good long term performance track record across the large and mid-cap segments. This will complement our business which has traditionally been weighted towards the mid- and small-cap segment." 90% of the Principal AUM is in equity schemes, the Exchange filing added. Expense Ratios in equity schemes are generally higher than those in debt schemes making them more profitable for AMCs. Mr. Pedro Borda, chief operating officer, Principal International said, “As part of a systematic review of the company’s portfolio of businesses and global market dynamics, we’ve made the decision to exit the asset management business in India.

