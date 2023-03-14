Home / News / India /  Sundaram Finance to hike fixed deposit rates by 25 bps from March 16
Back

Sundaram Finance Ltd., one of the leading non-banking finance companies (NBFC), announced on Tuesday that the interest rates on various term deposits will change as of March 16.

The general public's interest rate on 12-month deposits has raised by 25 bps from the previous 7.20% to 7.45%. According to a statement from Sundaram Finance, the interest rate on deposits with terms of 24 and 36 months has been increased from the previous 7.50% to 7.75% up by 25 bps. The interest rate on deposits made for up to 12 months by elderly persons has raised from 7.70% to 7.95%. The interest rate on term deposits with terms of 24 and 36 months has increased from 8% to 8.25 percent, according to the company.

Via its cumulative deposit scheme and monthly income scheme, the firm gives customers enticing and secure returns. A fixed deposit account at Sundaram Finance may be opened with deposits in multiples of Rs. 1,000 up to a minimum of Rs. 10,000 per account, and depositors may also take advantage of the "Auto Renewal Facility" in addition to the benefit of creating a joint account.

Sundaram Finance fixed deposits have been rated [ICRA] AAA (Stable) by ICRA & CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL, making it a secure instrument and is an industry benchmark for depositor servicing. With 115 locations spread out over India, Sundaram Finance has a 65-year history and 20 years of experience in home finance. Leading NBFC Sundaram Finance offers fixed deposits in addition to several kinds of loans.

The company reported net revenue from operations of 1409.72 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to 1286.26 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a growth of 9.60% YoY on a consolidated basis. The company's net profit rose by 15.24% year-on-year, from 288.83 Cr in the quarter ended December 2021 to 332.84 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022. A YoY growth of 22.46% can be seen in the company's profit before tax (PBT), which climbed from 346.94 Cr in the third quarter of FY22 to 424.87 Cr in the third quarter of FY23. Sundaram Finance's EPS was 30.20 in Q3FY23 as opposed to 26.21 in the same quarter last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout