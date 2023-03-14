Sundaram Finance to hike fixed deposit rates by 25 bps from March 16

The general public's interest rate on 12-month deposits has raised by 25 bps from the previous 7.20% to 7.45%. According to a statement from Sundaram Finance, the interest rate on deposits with terms of 24 and 36 months has been increased from the previous 7.50% to 7.75% up by 25 bps. The interest rate on deposits made for up to 12 months by elderly persons has raised from 7.70% to 7.95%. The interest rate on term deposits with terms of 24 and 36 months has increased from 8% to 8.25 percent, according to the company.